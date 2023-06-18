Google Billionaire Buys Abandoned, Seized 'Alfa Nero' Superyacht at Half the Price

The saga of Alfa Nero, one of the most famous, beautiful, and controversial vessels from luxury shipyard of Oceanco, has come to an end. The superyacht, initially estimated at $80 million after it was frozen by authorities in Antigua and Barbuda, is now the property of an American billionaire.
Alfa Nero was famous even before the first round of sanctions that dropped in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. At 82 meters (269 feet) in total length and a reported price tag of $120 million, it's a luxury vessel with all the trappings of the one-percenter life, from a baby piano in the formal lounge to a gorgeous infinity pool that converts into a helipad.
In March 2022, Russian oligarch and supposed Alfa Nero owner Andrey Guryev was included on international sanctions lists. A few weeks later, Alfa Nero sailed into Antigua and was frozen right away by local authorities acting on behalf of U.S. agencies. Guryev, who reportedly bought the vessel in 2011 and had been seen onboard regularly starting in 2014, repeatedly denied ownership, but that didn't do much in terms of convincing authorities.
Alfa Nero remained in dock, "abandoned." But superyacht ownership is unlike car ownership, if only in the sense that the former entails regular costs even when you're not enjoying the vessel. Maintenance of a boat is roughly 10% of its value per year, which means Alfa Nero has been incurring costs all these months while doing exactly zero travel. These costs were paid from the local budget.
At the end of March this year, the local government announced the forced sale of the superyacht, as the direct beneficiary (legal owner) had not shown up to claim it – and, most importantly, cover the outstanding fees and unpaid salaries. Another Russian businessman did claim to be the owner, but he failed to provide proof of it. The auction went through so authorities could cover the $500,000 fees the vessel had incurred while abandoned in dock.
The auction closed off on June 16, with just three bids considered in the final round. The winning bid came from an American billionaire, the former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. The auction was "a fully transparent process," Sir Ronald Sanders, Antigua's ambassador to the US, tells one publication in a statement, confirming that the winning bid was for $67.7 million but not disclosing the identity of the bidder.
Alfa Nero sold for a fraction of the reported price of $120 million and considerably less than the pre-auction estimate of $80 million. Schmidt is a longtime superyacht owner, but he's clearly also a very savvy businessman who sees a good deal when it comes his way.
As for what's left of the money after the debt is settled, it goes into the local purse.
