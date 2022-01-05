Google Announces New Apps Coming to Android Auto

The Android Auto app ecosystem keeps growing and growing, and this is good news for everybody, especially for drivers who can therefore benefit from a significantly upgraded experience behind the wheel.
Today at CES, Google shared an announcement that many people were waiting for: the list of apps available on Android Auto is growing, and several big names are thus expected to make their debut in the car.
Lyft and Kakao Mobility are two of the apps to become available on Android Auto, and Google says it has specifically worked with both companies to make sure everything is flawless as it gets. At the same time, Android Auto is getting new apps particularly focused on points of interest, including MochiMochi, Fuelio, and Prezzi Benzina.
As you can easily figure out given these are POI apps, they come in handy whenever drivers need to find a specific location nearby, while also making it more convenient to find and pay for various car services.
Google hasn’t shared an ETA as to when the new apps are projected to go live on Android Auto for all users out there, but the company estimated the launch would happen in the summer.
In other words, the Android Auto development for these apps is already in progress, so with a little luck, they should be here in just a few months.
More information on the apps coming to Android Auto will probably be shared by Google itself at its developer conference in the summer, and there’s a chance this will also be the moment when they become available for users in certain regions.
In addition to the new apps, Android Auto is also getting a new way to convert the wired mode into wireless. Motorola has introduced a new wireless adapter that does pretty much the same thing as AAWireless, therefore making it possible to get rid of the cord in a car where the wireless version of Android Auto isn’t supported by default.
