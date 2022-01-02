Internet Hero Finds Odd Workaround for Long-Time Android Auto Error

The voice command support is an integral part of the Android Auto experience, and it’s pretty clear why. With the help of voice commands, users can simply keep their eyes on the road while interacting with both Android Auto and the apps running on it hands-free.
But as many of us learned the hard way, using this feature has always been quite a challenge due to more or less awkward bugs that sometimes required a lot of time to get fixed.
This is the case of a glitch that was first reported in 2021 and which is yet to be resolved by Google.
Users have been complaining that Android Auto only understands the first words after pressing the mic button on the steering wheel. Google Assistant is therefore unable to run any command, as it fails to detect the input after waking up.
Several users have been struggling with the same problem for months, and while Google says it’s still investigating the whole thing, someone has come up with an odd workaround that seems to do the trick temporarily.
One user who participates in the Google forum discussion on this glitch says the fix comes down to simply keeping a certain menu in the Google app running on the screen.
Just head over to the Google app and navigate to Settings > Google Assistant> Hey Google & Voice Match on your mobile device. Simply keep the phone unlocked with this menu on the screen, and the voice commands should be working once again.
The workaround appears to do the trick for some users, though on the other hand, we can’t yet confirm it resolves the problem for everybody.
But even if it does, it’s pretty clear that such a workaround isn’t by any means a solution you can turn to while driving. Using the mobile phone when the car is in motion is dangerous, so hopefully, Google will come up with a full fix rather sooner than later.
