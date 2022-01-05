New Waze Update Now Available for iPhone and CarPlay with a Big Fix

While Apple is working non-stop on upgrading the experience with Apple Maps, Waze continues to be considered by many the only worthy alternative to Google Maps.
This happens both on iPhone and CarPlay, and the main reason people prefer Waze is the built-in crowdsourcing engine. Using this system, Waze is able to help drivers avoid traffic jams and receive warnings for various hazards along their routes, including accidents and vehicles stopped on the road.
But on the other hand, the experience with Waze lately has been far from polished. And CarPlay users certainly know what this means.
This is why the release of version 4.88 is so important for iPhone owners. The app, which is now available for download from Apple’s App Store, includes a fix for an account registration issue that was originally spotted in the beta builds but somehow made its way to the stable version too.
More specifically, what this glitch does is prompt users to register for an account even when they are already logged in. Logging out and back in didn’t help, many said, and after trying pretty much everything, it was fairly clear Waze was the only one that could help deal with the glitch.
Version 4.88 is said to correct this account registration error, and there’s a chance it also includes other fixes for the iPhone and CarPlay experience.
It’s too early to tell if the volume control problems have also been resolved, but if they haven’t, Waze really needs to take care of them as soon as possible. There are moments when adjusting the volume on CarPlay is impossible even when Waze isn’t in focus, and more often than not, force-closing the app brings things back to normal.
The issues have been around for several months already, but up to this point, Waze hasn’t said anything about a potential fix or any way to improve the experience on the affected devices.
