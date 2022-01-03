New Puzzling Bug Hitting Android Auto, Causing Constant Freezing for No Reason

When it comes to improving the experience with Android Auto, Google is currently working on multiple fronts. The search giant wants not only to add new capabilities in the app but also to refine the experience with the current features.
Unfortunately, it looks like Google is very busy dealing with the problems reported by users, as most recently, the company has started looking into new reports indicating constant freezing on Android Auto.
Surprisingly, the glitch doesn’t seem to be very widespread right now, as only a couple of users reported it on Google’s forums. But this doesn’t mean the company can’t start a more thorough investigation to figure out what happens, as a member of the Android Auto team confirmed the engineers are now looking into the whole thing.
There’s not much to say about how this problem occurs.
According to the few users who are struggling with the whole thing, Android Auto just freezes totally out of the blue, and unfortunately, nobody seems to know exactly what to do. For some reason, Android Auto is also losing the Bluetooth connection, though it’s not clear if these problems are related in any way.
In the meantime, one user is blaming a recent Android Auto update, and if this is indeed the culprit, the best way to go is to just downgrade the app to an earlier release.
Google is projected to ship a new Android Auto update in the coming weeks (before the end of January), but it’s too early to tell if any fixes for this weird freezing problem are supposed to make their way to users.
The other workarounds that are worth trying also include a new cable. A bad connection can cause all kinds of problems when running Android Auto, so make sure you use a high-quality cord that allows for a stable connection between the mobile device and the head unit.
