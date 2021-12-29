Google Investigating Android Auto Glitch Breaking Down Phone Calls

Google has recently confirmed it’s looking into a report signaling a potentially new problem in Android Auto, this time affecting incoming phone calls.
While the glitch doesn’t seem to be widespread at this point, the Mountain View-based search giant says the report has been forwarded to the Android Auto team for further investigation.
So what exactly is happening and why aren’t the phone calls working properly?
Someone on Google’s forums says the incoming phone calls don’t actually show up on the head unit in the car when Android Auto is running. There’s no way to answer them from the head unit, they say, and while the phone rings, Android Auto isn’t showing any incoming calls on the screen.
The only way to answer a call is to do the whole thing on the phone, after which the audio is routed to the car’s speakers through the Bluetooth connection. Oddly enough, the active phone call still doesn’t show up on the head unit in the car.
While at this point it’s hard to tell why exactly the phone calls appear to be broken on Android Auto, the report indicates the mobile device used to run the app is a Google Pixel 6.
Since its launch earlier this year, the Google Pixel has been providing a mixed experience on Android Auto, with buyers out there complaining of all kinds of problems, from random disconnects to the head unit not detecting the phone at all.
Google is yet to offer a Google Pixel update to resolve the Android Auto struggle, but at this point, most of these reports are already under investigation. In other words, the search giant is aware that further polishing is required for the Pixel 6 to properly run Android Auto, but nobody knows exactly when this highly anticipated patch could land for the impacted users.
