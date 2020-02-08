Good Guy Google Says Fixes for These Annoying Android Auto Bugs Are on Their Way

More specifically, Google said that it’s working to resolve an issue causing music playback to fail to resume after a phone call ends.At this point, “the Android Auto team is investigating the issue,” Google says, so if everything goes according to the plan, a fix should be pushed to the production channel in the coming updates.Thewas originally discovered in 2019, and Google actually acknowledged it late last year, but now we finally have a confirmation that the company is working on a fix.Google says the Android Auto team is currently developing a fix for Assistant bugs as well. First, it’s the glitch that completely breaks down Google Assistant after installing the January 2020 update for Android Auto, and Google explains that “the Assistant team is currently investigating Assistant issues.”At the same time, devs in the Assistant team are currently inspecting a bug that causes an error reading “Internet connection is not stable” when sending and replying messages.The bug breaking down the answer and call buttons on the steering wheel is getting a fix too, and Google says the patch is already under development.The Mountain View-based search giant hasn’t provided any ETA as to when all these bugs are supposed to be fixed, but it goes without saying that the company just confirming it’s working on a fix is good news going forward, especially for those whose devices are impacted.For the time being, no other workarounds exist for these glitches, other than disconnecting and reconnecting the phone, which in some cases, like the music resuming issue, does restore the normal behavior in Android Auto temporarily.