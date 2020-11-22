Gone in 30 Seconds: New Owner Has Car Impounded After Driving It Off the Lot

In what is probably the most recent attempt at establishing a world record for the shortest ownership of a new vehicle, one dude from Northampton, Northamptonshire, England had his car impounded after just 30 seconds of owning it.
It was pure coincidence that ended the man’s ownership of his brand new, silver Renault Megane, as the police reveal on the Northampton Hub Specials Twitter channel. But common sense and obeying the law could have prevented it. Shortly after driving the car off the lot earlier this week, the driver lost control of the vehicle and nearly crashed into a police vehicle.
That’s when – you guessed it – he was asked for his papers, and there was one he couldn’t provide: insurance.
“This vehicle almost has a head-on with our motor,” the police say. “The driver then told officers he brought the car 30 seconds ago and for once this was actually true. Unfortunately took his chances not insuring it. And well you all know what happens next..#Seized.”
Since this bizarre incident was made public on social media, the jokes haven’t stopped coming in. “Gone in 30 seconds,” a riff off the name of the cult movie Gone in 60 Seconds, is a favorite, but “from new car to no car” is coming as a strong second. The bottom line is that, in the UK, not getting insurance on your car is a sure way of finding yourself in a position to find alternative means of transportation for the foreseeable future.
Not that this is keeping drivers from taking their chances. Northamptonshire has been running a road safety campaign, Operation Journey, throughout October, and the findings reveal that driving without insurance is the number one most common traffic offense. And it always ends in seizure of the vehicle, even when it’s brand new.
This vehicle almost has a head on with our motor. The driver then told officers he brought the car 30 seconds ago and for once this was actually true. Unfortunately took his chances not insuring it. And well you all know what happens next.. #Seized #s3812BRANDHAM pic.twitter.com/O5XF3oboGO— Northampton Hub Specials (@NNSpecials) November 18, 2020