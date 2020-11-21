5 911 Calls Indicate Kevin Hart May Have Been Driving When He Crashed

CHP Officers Train for Winter by Doing Donuts in Their Dodge Charger

Who said cops are all about raining on a car enthusiast's parade? Well, they usually are, but not in this particular instance.



Truckee in California usually has very harsh winters, so it makes sense to have the local CHP (California Highway Patrol) issue a PSA on the need to train for winter driving (hat tip to



The Elf is apparently some type of local celebrity. His name is Gunther and, as the public service announcement video will have you know, he’s “training for winter driving.” “Aren’t you?”



Because Gunther is part of the force, his winter driving training involves doing burnouts in a Dodge Charger, as a means to learn how to control the car better. Presumably, every other driver out there preparing for winter behind the wheel shouldn’t emulate that. So this is a case of “do as we say, not as we do.”



At the end of the day, this is just a fun, silly video that aims to draw attention to the need to adjust your driving to existing road / weather conditions, and it’s doing so with something out of the ordinary. The fact that the whole thing is set to Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone,” made famous as the song from the 1986 Top Gun, gives the PSA a decided ‘80s retro rock vibe, and we’re here for it.

Rock on!







