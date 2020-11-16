6-Year-Olds’ Accident Sketches Help Police Find Rogue Driver

Meet Luca, the All-Electric Car Built by Hand, Entirely From Waste

As strange occurrences go, 2020 has delivered far stranger, more unsettling and worse. But this is definitely the cutest strange occurrence and yes, it is car-related. 3 photos



According to a post on the official Facebook of Hamm Polizei, four 6-year-olds were waiting for the green light at a local intersection, on their way to school. This is when the accident happened: a woman came speeding through the intersection, smashed through a road barrier and kept going despite the damage.



She was driving a black car and had short blonde hair, and is still on the loose as we speak. No one was injured in the incident, but police are still looking for her.



Once at school, the children told their teacher what they had seen, which is when he asked them to draw the accident. He then went to the police with the sketches, and they are officially included in the investigation file. Celina and Louis’ sketches can also be seen in the gallery above, but Romy and Luisa’s are yet to be revealed.



The post also notes that one of the sketches not made public shows a better look at the driver. Presumably, it’s something better than a stick figure, though you have to hand it to Louis for how artistically he portrayed the shock of one of the adult pedestrians in his drawing.



That said, kudos to



