“Burnout Girl” Wanted, Doesn’t Have to Do Burnouts (Yet)

Sometimes, viral status can be attained without you explicitly aiming for this goal. This seems to have been the case with a casting call for an Australian television ad, looking for a “burnout girl.” No burnouts are required, at least not now.
Last week, McGregor Casting put out a casting call for Sydney looking, among other things, for a burnout girl. The girl has to be based in Sydney, Australia, aged 20 to 30, able to deliver one line for the camera (though no acting experience is required), and theoretically able to do a burnout at some point later in time.
Senior casting director Stevie Ray put out a video tutorial explaining what they’re looking for in their future burnout girl.
“All we need you to do is to maybe hop in your car. Don’t do a burnout for me, please don’t, or any doughnut. We just have safety issues about asking people to do that for us,” he says. “The most important thing is to get you delivering this one line, straight down the barrel, straight down the camera, which is, ‘I found my dream car.’ If you could give us maybe three or four different reads of that line, just make it really gentle and really subtle.”
The ideal candidate can express the feeling of “quiet satisfaction that you’ve got an awesome set of wheels that you’ve just bought and you’re a little bit excited” but still be cool about it. And she has to do it by simply looking into the camera and delivering that one line.
Of course, Ray adds, adding a link to an already existing burnout can’t hurt.
The final candidate will get AU$15,000 (US$ 11,000) after the TV ad is shot in early December. It’s not just the money offered that’s prompted an incredible response from the female car enthusiast community and has helped the posting go viral, though – but rather the promise of including a segment of the community that’s often overlooked. Female pro drivers from all over Australia are even offering to travel to Sydney free of charge and in their own cars, just to have a shot at the job.
