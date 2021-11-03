Go Portable Power Bank Aims to Democratize EV Charging, Is the Size of a Wheeled Suitcase

Although we all see the benefits of EVs (electric vehicles), the current infrastructure doesn’t always encourage us to make the transition from fossil fuel. A portable EV charger that can be used for personal use, anywhere you need it, is definitely a helpful step in that direction. ZipCharge recently revealed its Go charger, at the COP26, and it claims to be a game-changer.
According to ZipCharge, the Go is a compact, portable, lightweight power bank with a modern design and smart features. It looks like a wheeled suitcase and is about the same size as one, too. It comes with a retractable handle and wheels so that you can easily carry it to wherever your EV is parked.
The ZipCharge Go requires around 30 minutes to provide up to 20 miles (32 km) of range, enough to get you through your daily commutes.
An integrated communication module supports smart charging and offers other useful features such as over-the-air updates, remote diagnostics, and tracking technology. A bi-directional AC-DC inverter also turns the Go into an energy storage device, and when not in use, it will be able to sell energy back to the grid at peak times.
Users will be able to manage their charger remotely via an app and the built-in AI (artificial intelligence) will allow ZipCharge to learn the user’s charging patterns. This way, recommendations will be offered so that charging will be optimized at off-peak times.
ZipCharge is also focused on making its Go charger as sustainable and eco-friendly as possible, so the outer shell of the power bank will be made from recycled plastic. The company’s ambition is to eventually manufacture all its chargers from recycled materials, hopefully by the second half of this decade.
The Go EV charger will be available to buy in one initial payment (the price hasn’t been revealed yet) or via a monthly subscription that will cost around £49 ($66) per month. ZipCharge plans to deliver the first units in the fourth quarter of 2022.
