Alabama’s Automotive Industry Going Forward Thanks to Electric Vehicles

Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI) in Tuscaloosa County – which is investing $1 billion preparing for production of EVs – is slated to begin building the EQE and EQS SUVs in 2022, alongside SUVs with conventional and plug-in hybrid drives. Part of that investment is a battery plant being built in Bibb County.Hyundai is investing $7.4 billion globally to build EVs, including its Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama plant in Montgomery.Honda has announced a global plan to be all-electric by 2040 but hasn’t announced specific plans for its Honda Manufacturing of Alabama plant in Lincoln.said Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield.

Electric vehicles and charging stations part of Alabama's automotive future from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey told economic developers at the Economic Development Association of Alabama summer conference last month that she wants the state to become more involved in all facets of theindustry.she said.Mark Williams, president of Strategic Development Group and a site consultant with expertise in the automotive industry, said while EVs are the wave of the future, it does come with an adjustment as it relates to the hundreds of suppliers and thousands of jobs tied to creating parts of traditional cars and trucks.Williams told Alabama economic developers last month.Williams said changing consumer sentiment, increasing government support and enhanced technology are giving way to an acceleration toward EVs. EVs are expected to reach 3% of the U.S. automotive market share in new sales this year and that number is expected to grow to as much as 25% by 2030, according to some projections.President Joe Biden signed an executive order this month calling for 50% of all new vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2030 to be “zero-emission vehicles,” which could mean battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric or fuel-cell electric vehicles. Biden’s order aims for an industry standard of 52 miles per gallon for all new vehicles by 2026.