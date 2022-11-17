GMSV Inaugurates Standalone RHD Conversion Facility for the Chevrolet Silverado

Remember Holden? The Australian brand was canned in December 2020, with GMSV taking over with a small vehicle lineup. General Motors Specialty Vehicles currently sells the Corvette and Silverado in the Land Down Under. As opposed to the ‘Vette, which is converted to right-hand drive at Bowling Green in Kentucky, the ‘Rado is converted by GMSV.
Considering that pickup trucks sell much better than mid-engine sports cars, the biggest of the Big Three decided to expand its remanufacturing operations with a dedicated facility. “The introduction of this new facility provides us with improved flexibility and capacity for our range of Chevrolet Silverado products in Australia and New Zealand, all while ensuring the highest standards of the remanufacturing process are adhered to,” reads a statement from GMSV.
No fewer than three variants of the Silverado are available in this part of the world, all of them crew cabs, starting with the half-ton LTZ Premium. Described as “a truck that redefines towing and all-around capability,” this configuration is available in a grand total of nine exterior colors. 20-inch polished alloy wheels, heated power adjustable and power folding mirrors, chrome garnish, 12 standard tie-downs, and a power up/down tailgate are featured, along with a 6.2-liter small block and a 10-speed automatic.
The naturally-aspirated V8 develops 313 kW and 624 Nm, which means 420 horsepower and 460 pound-foot, mirroring the output figures of the U.S.-spec model. The maximum braked towing capacity is 4.5 tonnes or 9,921 pounds, which is one tonne better than a mid-size pickup truck.
Prospective customers in Australia and New Zealand are further presented with the half-ton LT Trail Boss, also powered by the 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. The off-road truck boasts Goodyear Wrangler mud-terrain rubber boots, 18-inch aluminum wheels finished in high-gloss black, the Z71 Off-Road Package, and a maximum tow rating of 4,200 kgs (9,259 lbs).
Last but certainly not least, the only heavy-duty Silverado offered by GMSV is the HD LTZ Premium which features the very same maximum trailer weight as the half-ton LTZ Premium. The only powertrain available for it is the Duramax 6.6-liter turbo diesel V8, which cranks out 332 kW and a 1,234 Nm of twist (make that 445 horsepower and 910 pound-foot).
No fewer than three variants of the Silverado are available in this part of the world, all of them crew cabs, starting with the half-ton LTZ Premium. Described as “a truck that redefines towing and all-around capability,” this configuration is available in a grand total of nine exterior colors. 20-inch polished alloy wheels, heated power adjustable and power folding mirrors, chrome garnish, 12 standard tie-downs, and a power up/down tailgate are featured, along with a 6.2-liter small block and a 10-speed automatic.
The naturally-aspirated V8 develops 313 kW and 624 Nm, which means 420 horsepower and 460 pound-foot, mirroring the output figures of the U.S.-spec model. The maximum braked towing capacity is 4.5 tonnes or 9,921 pounds, which is one tonne better than a mid-size pickup truck.
Prospective customers in Australia and New Zealand are further presented with the half-ton LT Trail Boss, also powered by the 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. The off-road truck boasts Goodyear Wrangler mud-terrain rubber boots, 18-inch aluminum wheels finished in high-gloss black, the Z71 Off-Road Package, and a maximum tow rating of 4,200 kgs (9,259 lbs).
Last but certainly not least, the only heavy-duty Silverado offered by GMSV is the HD LTZ Premium which features the very same maximum trailer weight as the half-ton LTZ Premium. The only powertrain available for it is the Duramax 6.6-liter turbo diesel V8, which cranks out 332 kW and a 1,234 Nm of twist (make that 445 horsepower and 910 pound-foot).