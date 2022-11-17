autoevolution
2022 LA Auto Show
Latin NCAP Praises the Chevrolet Tracker and Nissan Qashqai for Their Safety Ratings

17 Nov 2022, 11:26 UTC ·
Latin NCAP has published the results of its latest crash-test session, which revolved around the Chevrolet Tracker and Nissan Qashqai (Rogue Sport).
Made in Brazil and Argentina for the Latin market, the Chevrolet Tracker is a five-star vehicle. It achieved 91.07% in the Adult Occupant, 91.84% in the Child Occupant, 54.14% in the Pedestrian Protection, and 83.18% in the Safety Assist category.

The crossover was tested in various scenarios, from the frontal, side, and side pole impacts, to the whiplash, and pedestrian protection. Its blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking, speed assist, and ESC were also tested, revealing a safe overall choice in the segment.

Imported from the United Kingdom, the Nissan Qashqai proved its worth by achieving the maximum five-star safety rating too. Just like the Tracker, it has six airbags and ESC as standard, and it scored 93.65% in Adult Occupant, 92.02% in Child Occupant, 53.65% in Pedestrian Protection, and 85.93% in Safety Assist. The brand’s compact crossover was tested in the front, side, and side pole impacts, and had its whiplash, pedestrian protection, speed assist, automatic emergency braking, and ESC assessed as well.

Latin NCAP welcomes Chevrolet and Nissan actions towards safer vehicles in the region. Latin NCAP encourages these and all other manufacturers to also bring 5-star performances to more popular models, and show all consumers their benefits in Latin NCAP’s tests,” commented Latin NCAP’s Secretary General, Alejandro Furas. “These two results show that it is possible to offer models with 5-star levels in the region, and we hope that they will encourage other manufacturers to follow in the footsteps of Nissan, Chevrolet, and previously Volkswagen,” added Chairman Stephan Brodziak.

The latest results came not long after the Ram 700 / Fiat Strada was crash-tested by Latin NCAP, revealing serious issues due to which it only received one star. The South American safety specialists accused Stellantis of discrimination, and you can read all about that here.

