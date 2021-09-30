GM's New Ultifi Platform Will Enable OTA Updates, Cloud-Based Services and More

5 GM Teams up With Amazon To Bring You OnStar Guardian at Home Through Alexa

General Motors has announced Ultifi, its end-to-end software platform designed to help enable over-the-air (OTA) updates, in-car subscription services, new apps, and services to customers. GM expects Ultifi to start rolling out to its vehicles in 2023.



Ultifi's advanced cloud-based connectivity will allow users to integrate important aspects of their digital lives. Internal cameras, for example, could be utilized in the future for facial recognition to start the vehicle's engine. Based on route planning and GPS, owners might update teen driver settings for extra caution in a school zone. Vehicles could even connect with a smart home to disable the security system and adjust the thermostat.



Furthermore, cloud connectivity could be extended to vehicle-to-everything apps. Thanks to this connectivity with other linked devices and infrastructure, drivers will get alerted to hazard or changing road conditions and will be able to time traffic signals more efficiently.



GM says that its Ultifi platform will be built "into select next-generation products" and will start rolling out to its internal combustion and electric vehicles in 2023. Not to be mistaken with the automaker's new battery system, Ultium . This is just a play on the name from GM. Ultifi will actually be built on the company's Vehicle Intelligence Platform (VIP), an advanced electrical architecture that provides greater electrical bandwidth and data processing power.The vehicles will act more like giant computers on wheels. They will use Linux software, which will allow GM to give authorized third-party developers access to innovate on behalf of its customers.People could expect regular updates, and they will be able to pick from a suite of OTA upgrades , personalization options, and new apps. Ultifi-enabled vehicles will have access to the most up-to-date software and capabilities. It will also be possible for some of the new upgrades and features to be shared between GM vehicles that are similarly equipped.Ultifi's advanced cloud-based connectivity will allow users to integrate important aspects of their digital lives. Internal cameras, for example, could be utilized in the future for facial recognition to start the vehicle's engine. Based on route planning and GPS, owners might update teen driver settings for extra caution in a school zone. Vehicles could even connect with a smart home to disable the security system and adjust the thermostat.Furthermore, cloud connectivity could be extended to vehicle-to-everything apps. Thanks to this connectivity with other linked devices and infrastructure, drivers will get alerted to hazard or changing road conditions and will be able to time traffic signals more efficiently.GM says that its Ultifi platform will be builtand will start rolling out to its internal combustion and electric vehicles in 2023.

