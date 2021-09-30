Zombified 1923 Autocar Dump Truck for Sale, Ready to Star in George Romero Remake

The way the internet is now, it’s pretty rare to find a vehicle that most people have no idea ever existed, let alone from a company they’ve never heard of. This 1923 Autocar Model 27H definitely fits into both categories.
First thing’s first, who the heck is Autocar? Well, if you can believe it or not, the company is still around today, operating as America’s longest-running motor vehicle company.
Founded in 1897, the company specialized in class seven and class eight super heavy-duty truck applications like garbage trucks and dump trucks.
This example of the 27H rotary dump truck comes to us via an anonymous private seller in Reno, Nevada. Although if you told us it rose from a crypt somewhere in an old zombie movie, we’d have to take you at your word.
Believe it or not, the truck is not missing half its front fascia; these trucks had an open-faced cab, just like a large percentage of other vehicles did in that period. The lever for the four-speed manual transmission rises more than two feet straight up into the open cab of the truck.
According to literature from the period, this truck came with a four-cylinder diesel engine of an unspecified displacement. These were built in the days before those were standardized. By the state the truck looks on the outside, you’d probably be shocked to know it actually runs and drives according to the private listing, at least.
We're not sure what purpose the truck has at this point besides scaring the daylights out of small children on Halloween. Assuming this actually is your plan, the cost to get the truck on your front lawn aside from the skeletons and the jack-o-lanterns is $30,000 before taxes and fees.
An expensive decoration for sure, but then again, a good aesthetic is priceless. You could even open a haunted house to recoup some of your losses.
Founded in 1897, the company specialized in class seven and class eight super heavy-duty truck applications like garbage trucks and dump trucks.
This example of the 27H rotary dump truck comes to us via an anonymous private seller in Reno, Nevada. Although if you told us it rose from a crypt somewhere in an old zombie movie, we’d have to take you at your word.
Believe it or not, the truck is not missing half its front fascia; these trucks had an open-faced cab, just like a large percentage of other vehicles did in that period. The lever for the four-speed manual transmission rises more than two feet straight up into the open cab of the truck.
According to literature from the period, this truck came with a four-cylinder diesel engine of an unspecified displacement. These were built in the days before those were standardized. By the state the truck looks on the outside, you’d probably be shocked to know it actually runs and drives according to the private listing, at least.
We're not sure what purpose the truck has at this point besides scaring the daylights out of small children on Halloween. Assuming this actually is your plan, the cost to get the truck on your front lawn aside from the skeletons and the jack-o-lanterns is $30,000 before taxes and fees.
An expensive decoration for sure, but then again, a good aesthetic is priceless. You could even open a haunted house to recoup some of your losses.