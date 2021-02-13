Space Radar on Earth Sees the Apollo 15 Landing Site on the Moon

5 2022 Cadillac Blackwing Reservations Are Full, Order Books Will Open This Summer

4 GM and Will Ferrell in a Hurry to Beat Norway at EV Adoption in Big Game Ad

3 Audi and Ford Norway Have Thoughts on GM’s Norway-Hating Super Bowl Ad

1 EV Federal Tax Credit May Be Renewed for Tesla, GM Thanks to the 2021 GREEN Act

More on this:

GM Needs a Lot of 10-Speed Transmissions, Invests $100 Million in 2 More Plants

It’s exactly a week since American carmaker GM announced it would be pumping $75 million into upgrading its Toledo, Ohio facility, and now another development on the same front was made public. 1 photo



In Romulus, Michigan, the American behemoth is making V6 engines but also the 10-speed transmissions used in a large number of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles. This plant will be the recipient, effectively immediately, of a $93 million boost needed to add machining capabilities.



Separately, $7 million will be pumped into the Bedford, Indiana casting facility where transmission casings, converter housings, heads, and small gas engine blocks are being made.



That’s a total of $100 million, meant to further help with the increasing need for 10-speed automatic transmissions for the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra.



For reference, the



“Demand for our Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra full-size pickups continues to be very strong and we are taking action to increase the availability of our trucks for our dealers and customers,” said in a statement Phil Kienle, GM vice president, North America Manufacturing and Labor Relations.



“We appreciate the commitment and hard work our teams display every day at work in Romulus and Bedford, and these investments reflect the importance of their efforts.” Toledo is the place where GM makes the 10-speed automatic transmission used in several high profile vehicles, including the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, and the announced investment was required as a means to increase production to match demand. As a cascading effect, other GM plants across the nation will have to be upgraded as well in the immediate future.In Romulus, Michigan, the American behemoth is making V6 engines but also the 10-speed transmissions used in a large number of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles. This plant will be the recipient, effectively immediately, of a $93 million boost needed to add machining capabilities.Separately, $7 million will be pumped into the Bedford, Indiana casting facility where transmission casings, converter housings, heads, and small gas engine blocks are being made.That’s a total of $100 million, meant to further help with the increasing need for 10-speed automatic transmissions for the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra.For reference, the Chevrolet Silverado sold almost 600,000 units last year, according to Car Sales Base , while its GMC Sierra sibling reached and passed the 250,000 threshold. Naturally, GM expects the demand for both, and subsequently the parts that go into making them, to increase significantly.“Demand for our Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra full-size pickups continues to be very strong and we are taking action to increase the availability of our trucks for our dealers and customers,” said in a statement Phil Kienle, GM vice president, North America Manufacturing and Labor Relations.“We appreciate the commitment and hard work our teams display every day at work in Romulus and Bedford, and these investments reflect the importance of their efforts.”

load press release