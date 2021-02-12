Chevy Silverado with Lambo Doors Is No Supercar, But Xzibit Might Approve

You can just about get away with putting Lambo doors on a C8 Corvette since it's mid-engined and all that. But a truck? Now you're just trying to play the protagonist on Pimp My Ride or something.
People say that Lambo doors make any car look "riced", but we don't agree. Only the economy cars with small engines can be described that way. And a Chevy Silverado is neither economical nor does it have small engine displacement. So instead, this just becomes an attempt to attract as much attention as possible.
If you're a fan of our tuning section, you'll know about Vertical Doors Inc., which is a company that's been making such systems for many years. They cater to a variety of different models - muscle cars, sedans, American and imported - but we've never seen a truck before.
Owner @caniriv had his Silverado fitted with Lambo doors only at the front. They make the truck look like it's trying to pick a fight, flexing its arms as if to say "come at me, bro." And this isn't the only feature that reminds us of the Pimp My Ride days.
Xzibit would probably think the 22-inch wheels with 35-inch tires are "tight," especially if he saw the Forgiato logo on the caps. Also, like many night-cruising vehicles, this 2019 Silverado was fitted with extra illumination in the form of halos around the brakes and a bright "Chevrolet" font in the middle of the grille.
The vehicle sits six inches higher thanks to a Rough Country Lift kit, thus making the side steps very useful. This could be the tallest vehicle around with doors that go up and down, and we wonder if that's a problem in car parks. Or do people with lifted trucks simply avoid those altogether?
