GM Is Facing a Class-Action Lawsuit for Refusing To Fix 8-Speed Automatic Transmissions

GM has a long history of class-action lawsuits filed over its 8L45 and 8L90 eight-speed automatic transmissions. Customers have complained a lot about the “violent shakes, jerks, and hard shifts” but GM still hasn’t solved the problem. A new class-action lawsuit has been filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, apparently for the same problems on the same 8LXX transmissions.
According to Car Complaints, the lawsuit involves 2019 to 2022 model year Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac vehicles that were purchased after March 1, 2019. The plaintiffs indicate that the problems like jerking, hesitation, surging, and lurching are safety hazards because they affect the vehicle’s speed, acceleration, and deceleration. More than that, GM has been aware of the problems since as early as 2013 but failed to solve them even for newer vehicles.
Although the transmissions are covered by the automaker’s express warranty, there’s also a fine print that excludes exactly the kind of problems the plaintiffs complained about. More specifically, GM’s warranty covers all manufacturing defects except for those related to “slight noise, vibrations, or other normal characteristics of the vehicle due to materials or workmanship occurring during the warranty period.”
According to the lawsuit, GM cannot fix the transmissions problems and only planned a major redesign for the 2023 model year. When customers bring their vehicles to dealerships for repair, they are told the transmissions are working normally. Dealers might also replace the transmissions or other components with equally defective parts. GM hasn’t initiated a recall on the matter, despite the problems.
The affected vehicles are 2019-2022 Chevrolet Camaro, 2019-2022 Chevrolet Colorado, 2019-2022 Chevrolet Silverado, 2019 Chevrolet Corvette, 2019 Cadillac ATS, 2019 Cadillac ATS-V, 2019 Cadillac CTS, 2019 Cadillac CT6, 2019 Cadillac CTS-V, 2019-2022 GMC Canyon, and 2019-2022 GMC Sierra.
Although GM has mostly ditched the 8-speed transmission in favor of the newer 10-speed that it co-developed with Ford, certain models are still built with the defective transmissions. Among them are Chevy Camaro, Colorado, and Silverado, as well as GMC Canyon and Sierra.
