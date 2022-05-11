GM Is Facing a Class-Action Lawsuit for Refusing To Fix 8-Speed Automatic Transmissions

More on this:

1 Scotty Kilmer Says You Will End Up in Jail if You Rent a Car From Hertz

2 Neverending Drama for Chevy Bolt as GM Faces New Class-Action Suit for Its Fiery Batteries

3 GM Slapped With a Class Action Lawsuit for Peeling Paint on Chevy and GMC Trucks, SUVs

4 Ferrari Brake Failure Prompts Class Action Lawsuit

5 Class Action Suit Against Daimler AG Started in USA over Diesel Emissions