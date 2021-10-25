Give Your Kid a Break From the Digital With These Unique, Handmade Toy Cars With Attitude

Before this digital era and all the fancy video games and remote-controlled toys, there was simplicity. But one that brought you pure joy. That’s the feeling the team at Bigblock Customs is trying to revive with its handmade classic toy cars, which take you back to the roots, with their minimalist but appealing look.
American beech wood, stainless steel, and water-based paint. That’s all you need to make a one-of-a-kind collection of toy cars with attitude. There are 15 iconic styles to choose from, all created by a designer and entrepreneur based in South Africa.
The idea was to "unplug" kids from this fast-paced, digitalized way of experiencing their childhood, by offering them a simpler, but deeper, more relaxed way of playing and bonding with their parents. No apps, batteries, or screens.
There are three “batches” of Bigblock Customs toys cars available, each including five vehicles, and all of them are handmade using the same technique and materials: sleek stainless steel for the chassis and grill, and beechwood for their body. Underneath lies Bigblock Customs’ patented, robust suspension. The result is a vintage-looking toy wheeler that looks solid enough to be dropped from an airplane.
You can find legendary models such as the 1937 Mercedes-Benz W25, 1969 Dodge Charger, 1967 Ford Country Squire, 1987 Jeep Wrangler, 1995 Diablo SV Sport, 1969 Ford Mustang Sport, 1932 Ford Taulbert, and others. A sticker pack is included so you can further customize the cars.
Thanks to their unique design and great attention to detail, the Bigblock Customs miniature cars are ageless and fun for kids and adults alike. The former can play with them while the latter can collect them.
Right now, the Bigblock Customs cars are seeking funding on Kickstarter and you can get one item for a $28 pledge. If you want an entire batch, you have to pay $150, or you can get them all 15 for a pledge of at least $400. The estimated delivery date is January 2022.
The idea was to "unplug" kids from this fast-paced, digitalized way of experiencing their childhood, by offering them a simpler, but deeper, more relaxed way of playing and bonding with their parents. No apps, batteries, or screens.
There are three “batches” of Bigblock Customs toys cars available, each including five vehicles, and all of them are handmade using the same technique and materials: sleek stainless steel for the chassis and grill, and beechwood for their body. Underneath lies Bigblock Customs’ patented, robust suspension. The result is a vintage-looking toy wheeler that looks solid enough to be dropped from an airplane.
You can find legendary models such as the 1937 Mercedes-Benz W25, 1969 Dodge Charger, 1967 Ford Country Squire, 1987 Jeep Wrangler, 1995 Diablo SV Sport, 1969 Ford Mustang Sport, 1932 Ford Taulbert, and others. A sticker pack is included so you can further customize the cars.
Thanks to their unique design and great attention to detail, the Bigblock Customs miniature cars are ageless and fun for kids and adults alike. The former can play with them while the latter can collect them.
Right now, the Bigblock Customs cars are seeking funding on Kickstarter and you can get one item for a $28 pledge. If you want an entire batch, you have to pay $150, or you can get them all 15 for a pledge of at least $400. The estimated delivery date is January 2022.