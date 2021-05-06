New 2021 LEGO Speed Champions Collection Reveals an Impressive Fleet of Cars

5 These Five Epic Lego Car Sets Make Creative Christmas Gifts for Gearheads

Only seven models were offered in the beginning, along with four sets of stand-alone vehicles. But the line continued to grow, reaching dozens of sets. Kids and adults alike had the chance to build their dream wheels brick by brick, be it Ferrari, Porsche, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Ford, and more. Car enthusiasts of all ages will be very thrilled by the new 2021 summer LEGO Speed Champions collection. The Danish toy manufacturer throws in some really cool cars guaranteed to please all motorheads. LEGO recently revealed their new summer 2021 lineup for the Speed Champions collection and there are cars sets in there for all tastes: American, European and Japanese, race cars, dragsters, and more.The new collection released by the toy company pays tribute to some of the most legendary cars ever made, and it will cost you less than $100 to play with any of them.As seen on the JB Spielwaren website, the prices range from €16.99 ($20) to € 50.99 ($61) per set, with the priciest set being the Mopar Dodge Dragster and 1970 Dodge Challenger one, which includes 627 pieces.The new collection also includes a Koenigsegg Jesko set of 280 pieces, the Toyota GR Supra (299 pieces), McLaren Elva, Chevrolet Corvette C8-R , and 1968 Chevrolet Corvette (512 pieces), and a Ford GT Heritage Edition and Bronco R set (660 pieces).The toy cars will only be available from June 2, but you can already preorder the sets with various retailers.LEGO Speed Champions puts children in the driver's seat since 2015 when the collection was launched. The Danish toymaker started up by signing licensing deals with Ferrari, McLaren, and Porsche , to be able to use the name and image of their cars.Only seven models were offered in the beginning, along with four sets of stand-alone vehicles. But the line continued to grow, reaching dozens of sets. Kids and adults alike had the chance to build their dream wheels brick by brick, be it Ferrari, Porsche, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Ford, and more.