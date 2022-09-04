Get Your Tinfoil Hats Out, It's 'NASA's' New Rover Posing as an Audi A2

That might not be an appropriate title, as even if this Audi A2 looks very controversial, to say the least, it was deliberately made this way apparently, and a good hint is the ‘Gumbalkan’ sticker on the door.
A rally that takes place in Eastern Europe, Gumbalkan is pretty much the opposite of Gumball. You have to get a dirt cheap car, make it look as ugly as possible, and you’re pretty much granted entry after that, hence the foil, and ‘NASA’ stickers on this one.
Elsewhere, it has a set of chunky tires wrapped around the steel wheels, which do enhance traction on sticky and/or slippery roads – well, as much as you can do that in a front-wheel drive car. This Audi A2 ended up in Reddit’s ‘ugly’ car mods thread, and while it is definitely ugly, it doesn’t really belong there, does it?
Now, if seeing vehicles that do belong in the aforementioned thread, and in our dedicated LOL category at the same time, was something that you hoped seeing when you clicked on this story, worry not, because we have a small surprise for you. It is another Audi, a TT Roadster this time, which looks fairly good for the most part, save for one ridiculous detail.
Yep, we are talking about the wheels, which are simply too big for such a model. As a matter of fact, they are too big for most trucks and SUVs too, but that hasn’t stopped the owner from fitting them to their ride, making it look ridiculous, and ruining the comfort, and turning radius at the same time. As someone on Reddit said, “they managed to turn an elegant Euro roadster into a child’s toy,” and while that comment may be harsh, it is the truth. Here’s to never seeing such an abomination again.
