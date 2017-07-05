Get Them While They're Young with the KidStance Pimped Kid Cars

No matter how many books you read, how many seminars you attend, and how many friends willing to give you advice you have, you will never be ready to become a parent.

But the good news is you don't really need to be. Like so many things in life, as long as you know the basics, it's just a matter of using your mind, your logic, and your common sense, and everything will turn out fine.But that doesn't mean parenting isn't tough: just when you think you've nailed it, something new comes along and you're back to square one, with some more knowledge but also a little bit more frustrated. And yet we keep doing it, because some sadistic creature programmed us to enjoy it.What's right or wrong is always up to debate, but one thing is certain: we should always give our kids the freedom to choose for themselves. And yet that bangs head-on with our natural desire to share the things we love with our family, be it jogging, wood crafting or, indeed, cars.Denver Pettigrew Jr. and his wife, Victoria, are passionate about the latter. They're the proverbial types with gasoline running through their veins, so even though that's not a genetically-transmitted disease, the little guy was just one year old when he got infected.The couple went to attend a car show, so they came up with the idea of pimping up little Nathaniel's PowerWheels . From here to starting a business called KidStance that modifies any children's battery-powered car was only one step.The family-owned company only has four employees, and they're booked for months in advance. They say that anything you can do to a real car, they can replicate on the smaller versions the kids drive, and looking through their portfolio, you tend to believe that. Paint, lights, wheels, interior, air suspension - you name it.So, if your little one isn't into cars and you would like to get them, give KidStance a call, have a little patience, and they will surely have the coolest wheels at the playground. Just don't be surprised if 18 years later you'll get a call late one night to get them out of jail where they've ended up for speeding.