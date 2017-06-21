autoevolution
 

VW Polo Tuning Combines Fake Carbon With Drum Brakes and Four Exhausts

The VW Polo hasn't been available in India for that long, but the promises of German... quality is winning a lot of people over, including those into tuned cars. Say hello to the Polo “F-86 SABRE” by Modsters Automotive, which is quite difficult to look at.
You rarely see these kinds of tuning projects in European glossy magazines these days. Nobody wants to tune a Polo when they can have something better for the money. But Modsters treated the humble Vdub like it was a miniature Golf R or something along those lines.

The company stationed in Chennai made its own body kit with bits that include a new front bumper, rear bumper and a hood that belongs on a replica supercar. No, really! It's got a fake forged carbon wrap and fake air vents.

As far as we know, the Polo isn't available with xenon+LED headlights. But considering the yellow racecar-inspired lenses, it's obvious that they too are aftermarket parts.

Another stand-out feature is represented by the air vents added to the rear doors, which are as fake as the rest of the kit. And do you really need a giant wing to add high-speed stability on a FWD hatchback? Sure, the Europeans have Polos that can go over 200 horsepower. But in India, the available engines include a 1.2-liter MPI and 1.5-liter TDI with 75 HP or the 1.2 TSI with 105 HP.

We've also got some carbon-dipped wheels, yellow drum brake covers, and four exhaust pipes, which every 100-horsepower car deserves.

Honestly, we didn't understand why the called it the F-86 SABRE, which is America's first swept wing fighter that fought in the Korean War. After all, the USAF jets were all polished silver. But I guess the plane served with dozens of other countries, and some of them might have used olive green liveries with bright yellow accents.
