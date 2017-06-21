VW Polo Tuning Combines Fake Carbon With Drum Brakes and Four Exhausts

The VW Polo hasn't been available in India for that long, but the promises of German... quality is winning a lot of people over, including those into tuned cars. Say hello to the Polo
“F-86 SABRE” by Modsters Automotive, which is quite difficult to look at.
You rarely see these kinds of tuning projects in European glossy magazines these days. Nobody wants to tune a Polo when they can have something better for the money. But Modsters treated the humble Vdub like it was a miniature Golf R
or something along those lines.
The company stationed in Chennai made its own body kit with bits that include a new front bumper, rear bumper and a hood that belongs on a replica supercar. No, really! It's got a fake forged carbon wrap and fake air vents.
As far as we know, the Polo isn't available with xenon+LED headlights. But considering the yellow racecar-inspired lenses, it's obvious that they too are aftermarket parts.
Another stand-out feature is represented by the air vents added to the rear doors, which are as fake as the rest of the kit. And do you really need a giant wing to add high-speed stability on a FWD
hatchback? Sure, the Europeans have Polos that can go over 200 horsepower. But in India, the available engines include a 1.2-liter MPI and 1.5-liter TDI
with 75 HP
or the 1.2 TSI with 105 HP.
We've also got some carbon-dipped wheels, yellow drum brake covers, and four exhaust pipes, which every 100-horsepower car deserves.
Honestly, we didn't understand why the called it the F-86 SABRE, which is America's first swept wing fighter that fought in the Korean War. After all, the USAF jets were all polished silver. But I guess the plane served with dozens of other countries, and some of them might have used olive green liveries with bright yellow accents.