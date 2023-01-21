Get a Clean Break From the Real World and Visit Exotic Locations Like Lara Croft's Manor

While Lara Croft is off on her next adventure, she said it would be cool if we were to visit Croft Manor in the upcoming PowerWash Simulator DLC. It will be out on January 31, the same day the title will also land on the PS4 and PS5. However, while we wait, let's see how you can play it for free right now on PC and Xbox.
First and foremost, FuturLab's PowerWash Simulator was released last summer in July on Xbox and PC to a good critical reception. Also, if we were to take a look at what players think, we'll notice that on Steam, 97% out of almost 29,000 people gave it an Overwhelmingly Positive review score. It appears people actually love peeling off the muck and dirt from things layer by layer while using a power washer.
Now, the game might sound boring to a skeptic, and that's what I also thought at first. But after you put a bit of time into the game and discover how the progression systems work, you can't help but want to see what comes next.
Your activity in the town of Muckingham starts off slow, but as you clean more objectives like houses, cars, subways, and such, the residents take notice of your services and start employing you more often. That gets you more money, which in turn means you can buy better washers, nozzles, and outfits to help you become a master washer.
There are also ancient artifacts to uncover, where you will find out about the mystery surrounding them. The game isn't as simple as turning on a water gun and blasting away until you're bored, and the same can be said about the upcoming free DLC, the Tomb Raider Special Pack.
You won't just be cleaning up the inside of Croft Manor, but you will also get to explore its grounds, see (and clean) some of Lara's old vehicles she used during her famous expeditions, and even get to discover hidden secrets spread throughout the five new levels.
That being said, while the game is $25 on Steam, if you have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription, you can download it completely free on PC through the Game Pass app and also on Xbox Series S and X.
While this DLC might make some scratch their heads and think, "why Croft Manor?" An appropriate answer could be, "why not?" The Tomb Raider series is one of the longest-running franchises in the video game industry, it's immensely popular, and people love it.
If we were to put our thinking caps on and extrapolate from this upcoming add-on, we could assume that great and fun things are on the horizon for PowerWash Simulator.
Think of it as a borderless universe spread all across the "gaming verse," where you get an all-access pass to amazing locations from other titles. Much like Fortnite keeps players engaged by adding hit pop-culture characters and events to keep everything fresh.
I mean, who wouldn't want to visit an ancient city Nathan Drake destroyed in one of the Uncharted games, or better yet, clean Andrew Ryan's office in the city of Rapture from Bioshock? Wouldn't you want to revisit (and clean) Vault 101 from Fallout 3 or the Arkham Asylum from Rocksteady's Batman trilogy?
The possibilities are endless, but I'm going to stop here for the time being because listing all those locations really makes me want another iteration from every title I just mentioned.
