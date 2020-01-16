German Police Looking for Hitler Impersonator Riding in a Sidecar at Biker Rally

It might be something controversial to do in the rest of the world but, in Germany, it’s illegal to wear Nazi insignia in public, whether that’s dressing up as SS soldiers or displaying swastikas.
Last weekend, at a biker event in the city of Augustusburg, near Chemnitz, in Saxony, a man dressed up as Hitler showed up in a sidecar attached to a WWII-era bike driven by another man dressed up as an SS soldier. There is video of the whole thing and, as expected, it made their way online.
Police in Saxony are looking for both these men as part of an ongoing investigation, Deutsche Welle reports. You can see a couple of those videos at the bottom of the page.
Based on the footage, there was no harmful intent behind the costumes: both men are laughing and waving at bystanders, who are also laughing and snapping photos. Perhaps more damaging is the fact that one policeman, assigned on security detail at the event, was likewise amused at the sight.
As the bike and sidecar pulled up next to his van, he took out his phone and started taking photos instead of taking action to arrest the two. That cannot be tolerated, a spokesperson for Saxony police says for the media outlet.
“When people dress up as Adolf Hitler, an investigation is always necessary,” the spokesperson says. “We would have expected our colleague to put a stop to all this without the least hesitation.”
The Hitler impersonator is now facing possible charges of wearing insignia of an unconstitutional organization and inciting revolt against lawful authority, according to the state-owned publication. The spokesperson doesn’t detail the kind of trouble the policeman is in for failing to act.
Saxony’s premier Michael Kretschmer has also addressed the controversy, saying in a tweet that, “Dressing up as a mass murderer is more than just bad taste. This kind of behavior is unacceptable and shouldn't be repeated.”
The biker event was visited by over 10,000 people.
Beim traditionellen Biker-Wintertreffen auf Schloss #Augustusburg in #Sachsen kam es zu einem Vorfall, der für die Beteiligten ein Nachspiel haben wird. Ein Motorradfahrer war mit einem als Adolf Hitler verkleideten Mitfahrer im Beiwagen aufgetreten. pic.twitter.com/ZnugYIxO7G— EHA News - Deutsch (@eha_deutsch) January 13, 2020