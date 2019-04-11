Geometry A Is Geely’s Newest Electric Vehicle

More on this:

1 Geely Wuhan Plant Now Under Construction In China, Lotus Will Build Cars There

2 Geely and Mercedes-Benz Tie the Knot to Jointly Own the smart Brand

3 Geely Could Buy Half Of smart From Daimler AG

4 2020 Volvo V40 Expected With 40.2 Concept-inspired Exterior Design

5 Lotus Ties the Knot with Williams for New Electrified Powertrain