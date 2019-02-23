General Motors Stops U.S. Production Of Chevrolet Volt, Buick LaCrosse

Care to guess why General Motors is closing plants in the United States while discontinuing lots of nameplates? First and foremost, it plans to drop labor costs per vehicle from $2,374 in 2014 to $2,350 by the end of 2019.

Related to the Buick Velite 5 in China, the Volt sold 18,306 units in 2018, down from a high of 24,739 in 2016. As for the LaCrosse, Buick reported 15,527 sales in 2018. For reference, the luxurious sedan’s best year in the U.S. is 2005, selling no fewer than 92,669 examples of the breed.



On a different note, General Motors alsways refers to closures or idling as “unallocated,” which is the most corporate thing to do. Then again, General Motors has never been sensible in terms of cost-cutting measures.



The United Automobile Workers aren’t happy with this state of affairs, but what can they do? Not even President Trump retaliated against General Motors, which would be the right thing to do considering the U.S. government helped GM get out of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2009.



“For those UAW brothers and sisters at Warren Transmission Operations, Lordstown Assembly, and in the Baltimore plant in Maryland, let me reiterate that the UAW will leave no stone unturned in seeking to keep your plants open,” the labor union reassured members and workers.



