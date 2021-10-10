General Motors Is Back With More Good News After a Painful Chip Struggle

It turns out that all the predictions of analysts estimating a slight recovery of the global chip inventory in the fourth quarter of the year were right, as carmakers are slowly resuming the production at the majority of their plants.
Including General Motors, that is, as the American giant has been struggling with shutdowns at most of its factories over the last few months, with the production of several important models, including popular Chevrolet vehicles, substantially affected.
But GM has finally announced that the operations at multiple North American facilities are returning to normal, probably as the company has partially addressed the lack of chips.
The first North American plant to return to its typical work schedule is the Ramos Assembly facility in Mexico. In charge of building the Chevrolet Blazer, this factory will resume all production operations on October 18.
Then, November 1 is the day when several other facilities will restart their production of GM cars.
The Fairfax Assembly in Kansas, which right now builds the Chevrolet Malibu, will return to its normal operations early next month, and so will the CAMI Assembly plant in Canada, which makes the Chevrolet Equinox.
And last but not least, workers at the San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico will also return to the factory to work according to the normal schedule and make the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain on November 1.
But while the manufacturing operations at all these plants are therefore being restored to the pre-crisis level, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the global chip shortage is gone.
General Motors itself is handling the whole thing as cautiously as possible, with the company itself looking into different approaches to prevent the lack of chips from impacting its production again, including a direct relationship with foundries to reduce the likelihood of disruptions in the supply chain.
