General Motors Explains Why It Got Hit So Hard by the Chip Shortage

The entire automotive industry is struggling with the global chip shortage, but General Motors, in particular, has been having a hard time getting vehicles ready for customers in the third quarter.



Speaking in a recent



Barra revealed that some of the facilities in the country were hit by the health problem the planet is still fighting with. As a result, they had to either slow down the production or even stop all operations completely for a certain period of time.



The CEO, however, says General Motors sent a team of experts to all these facilities in an attempt to help them recover after the shutdown. As a result, every factory was aligned with GM’s safety protocols, Barra said, so now workers can return safely, with the production capacity slowly increasing until the normal levels are reached.



As a result, General Motors now expects the chip shortage to show small signs of recovery in the fourth quarter of the year, especially as foundries across the world have also invested more in accelerating the production of semiconductors.



But of course, the crisis still isn’t gone completely, and experts believe the lack of chips would continue into the next year, possibly even expanding until the fourth quarter.



