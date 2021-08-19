Fulfill Your Wishes at No Reserve With This Fabulous 1973 Norton Commando 750

Blue Origin New Shepard NS-17 Has Random People’s Faces on It, Going Up on August 25

There are plenty of surprises to be found on bidding websites, and here’s one of them. 20 photos



Well, it’s time to stop dreaming and start doing, because the 1973 Norton OHV parallel-twin powerplant, with two valves per cylinder and a displacement of 745cc.



When the tachometer reaches 6,200 rpm, the air-cooled engine will feed a peak horsepower figure of 60 ponies to a four-speed constant-mesh gearbox. Ultimately, the rear wheel is kept in motion by means of a chain final drive, resulting in a top speed of 115 mph (185 kph). Let’s skip the other technical details and talk about the restoration work carried out under current (and previous) ownership.



Besides receiving a shiny coat of blue paintwork, the ‘73 MY Commando was also treated to a high-grade front brake disc and youthful pads, as well as a modern battery for good measure. The twin-cylinder mill has been rebuilt using fresh spark plugs, premium pistons, and a single Mikuni carburetor, along with new rings and valves.



