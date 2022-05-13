Frustrated Range Rover Owner Leaves Trail of Vehicles With Angry Signs Outside Dealership

Someone once said, “a love between a man and his car can only be measured by those who felt it.” In the UK, a car owner took his frustrations to his car dealer, leaving a trail of vehicles with angry signs parked outside a Land Rover dealership in Cardiff, WalesOnline reported.
36-year-old Michael Cox accused the dealership of failing to honor the agreement on an 8-year-old Range Rover Vogue SE he bought four years ago. He decided to vent his frustrations uniquely, leaving his Range Rover, a van, a caravan, and other vehicles outside the Stratstone Land Rover dealership in Cardiff, with angry signs written all over.
It’s not the first time something like this has happened. In 2009, another angry Range Rover buyer in the UK parked his car outside a Land Rover showroom in Colchester, Essex. He filled his Range Rover Sport HSE with stickers highlighting its flaws, warning potential buyers of what awaits them should they transact business with the dealership.
According to Cox, the Range Rover Vogue has had a series of problems since he bought it in 2018, leading to engine failure last December. He left it outside the Cardiff dealership after Land Rover refused to pay for the repairs.
Land Rover said it was investigating the incident, but the Cardiff dealership did not comment on it.
The dealership has asked Cox to move his vehicles. He has since received an injunction ordering him to remove the cars by Saturday the 14th. The vehicles have been in front of the Cardiff dealership for three weeks.
Cox is not easing his frustrations and plans to move the vehicles around other Land Rover dealerships to drive the point home.
“I’ve had to send the car into the dealership eight times because of the coolant problem, the engine has gone bang because of the coolant problem, and they are trying to blame me,” he said.
According to the frustrated owner, the dealership’s warranty covers the vehicle for up to 10-years (under 100,000 miles). The said Range Rover is eight years old with 40,000 miles on it.
