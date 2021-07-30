Former U.S. Rocket Engineers Launch $300K Smart Electric Boat With 475 HP Motor

What happens when former rocket engineers decide to make boating much more enjoyable, without the hassle of constant maintenance? They come up with an electric boat model that takes battery performance to the next level, for a seamless experience at sea.
A lot of new electric boats promise to bring something completely new, but few of them can brag about mixing aerospace-inspired engineering with a powerful electric motor and energy-dense battery pack. This is what defines the new Arc One, the first boat to be released by a California startup that has the ambitious goal of eventually getting to a zero maintenance boat.
The first striking feature of Arc One is its innovative hull design. While other boat manufacturers go for carbon fiber or other types of composites, Arc is building its boat out of marine-grade aluminum, which provides a strong structure that can handle the powerful output, while also being lightweight enough to glide on water.
The 24-foot (7.3 meters) long boat, with enough room for up to 10 passengers, comes with a powerful 475 HP motor that can get to a top speed of 40 mph (64 kph). What’s great about this electric powertrain is that not only does it cut down pollution and noise, but it also throws a wake, which means that the boat can be used for waterskiing or similar sports.
This, however, requires more energy, which is where the custom-built, 200 kWh battery pack comes in. The company hasn’t officially released other details related to the battery performance, but it claims to offer superior range, enough for 3-5 hours of continuous use.
Besides power and performance, this boat is also meant to hassle-free, with fewer moving pieces that require constant upkeep or seasonal updates. Plus, over-the-air updates will keep it permanently connected and up-to-date.
While the official pricing has not been announced, Arc’s CEO said that it will be around $300,000, because this is the first model to be launched. Once it enters series production, the price will also drop. The first Arc One will be rolled out in 6 months, and there’s a waitlist available.
