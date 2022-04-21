Former Olympian Trevor Jacob Crashed a Plane on Purpose for Clicks, the FAA Rules

It’s not uncommon for a so-called influencer to fake a more fabulous lifestyle or downright lie for clout, but even by these very low standards, this is... low. Former Olympian and daredevil Trevor Jacob faked a plane crash for clicks – in the sense that he crashed the aircraft on purpose, just so he would have dramatic content to upload.
Buzz about Trevor Jacob’s crash started to pick up shortly after he uploaded the video of it, in December 2021. The actual crash, of a single-engine 1940s Taylorcraft BL-65 leisure plane, took place one month prior, in November. It saw Jacob fly over the Los Padres National Forest in Southern California, abandon the aircraft when it supposedly malfunctioned, land to safety, and then trek back through the bushes until he was “rescued” by a local farmer.
Jacob’s original video is still available online, despite the controversy. At the end of last year, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) launched an investigation into the crash. The conclusion reached earlier this month is that Jacob did fake the crash, bringing the aircraft down on purpose. The results of the investigation were made known to Jacob in a letter seen by the New York Times, but Jacob claims to know nothing about it.
The FAA notes several discrepancies in the video that point to the crash being intentional, from the presence of a parachute on Jacob to the open door of the cockpit even before the supposed malfunction, and his “forgetting” to try to restart the engine or to call air traffic control to report the malfunction. Jacob also failed to try and glide the aircraft to a safe landing spot, though several were visible in the video, and tried to recover the wreck before alerting the FAA about the crash.
“You demonstrated a lack of care, judgment and responsibility by choosing to jump out of an aircraft solely so you could record the footage of the crash,” the FAA says. “Your egregious and intentional actions on these dates indicate that you presently lack the degree of care, judgment and responsibility required of a certificate holder.”
Consequently, the FAA has stripped Jacob of his private pilot license and may apply a fine. The agency can’t prosecute, and the Transportation Department’s Office of Inspector General would not comment on whether they plan to seek prosecution. Jacob would not comment on the ruling either, but he did address the crash in an earlier video this month, saying something to the effect that the truth will come out one day and vindicate him.
Until that happens (if at all), here’s the illegal stunt. Don’t be like this guy.
Jacob’s original video is still available online, despite the controversy. At the end of last year, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) launched an investigation into the crash. The conclusion reached earlier this month is that Jacob did fake the crash, bringing the aircraft down on purpose. The results of the investigation were made known to Jacob in a letter seen by the New York Times, but Jacob claims to know nothing about it.
The FAA notes several discrepancies in the video that point to the crash being intentional, from the presence of a parachute on Jacob to the open door of the cockpit even before the supposed malfunction, and his “forgetting” to try to restart the engine or to call air traffic control to report the malfunction. Jacob also failed to try and glide the aircraft to a safe landing spot, though several were visible in the video, and tried to recover the wreck before alerting the FAA about the crash.
“You demonstrated a lack of care, judgment and responsibility by choosing to jump out of an aircraft solely so you could record the footage of the crash,” the FAA says. “Your egregious and intentional actions on these dates indicate that you presently lack the degree of care, judgment and responsibility required of a certificate holder.”
Consequently, the FAA has stripped Jacob of his private pilot license and may apply a fine. The agency can’t prosecute, and the Transportation Department’s Office of Inspector General would not comment on whether they plan to seek prosecution. Jacob would not comment on the ruling either, but he did address the crash in an earlier video this month, saying something to the effect that the truth will come out one day and vindicate him.
Until that happens (if at all), here’s the illegal stunt. Don’t be like this guy.