Former BMW Executive Joins Apple to Make Project Titan Happen

Apple is still fully committed to launching a self-driving EV, and after losing several high-profile managers, the company has managed to hire another big name to help make Project Titan happen.
This time, it’s former BMW senior executive Ulrich Kranz, who left the German carmaker in 2016 and then worked on a series of self-driving EV-related projects. He also co-founded Canoo, a developer of such cars who went public back in December.
Kranz, who worked on BMW’s Project I back in 2008, will report to Doug Field, according to Bloomberg, the man who is now in charge of the Apple Car project after previously being involved in the development of Tesla’s Model 3.
While Apple has remained completely tight-lipped on its car project, the company has been exploring all kinds of different strategies, as it’s believed the EV has reached a point where the iPhone maker can already discuss manufacturing plans with its partners.
Apple originally wanted the production of the car to be handled by a traditional automaker, but after failed talks with Hyundai, Nissan, and a series of other companies, the tech giant eventually started considering a partnership with Foxconn, its top iPhone maker right now.
But people close to the matter revealed earlier this year that Apple could end up working with a joint venture formed by LG and Magna specifically for the production of the Apple Car, with a final decision to be made by the summer.
In the meantime, Apple is also discussing with two Chinese companies for the production of EV batteries. Both CATL and BYD are said to be involved in the talks, though right now, the main problem appears to be Apple wanting its suppliers to have production lines based in the United States. CATL has already expressed its concerns regarding this approach, especially due to the growing tension between the U.S. and China and which sometimes leads to trade sanctions.
