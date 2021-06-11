Smartphone Maker Applies for Car Trademark as It Plans Apple Car Competitor

We’ve known for a while Apple is planning to expand in the automotive market, but as it turns out, these ambitions have convinced many other technology giants to explore a similar strategy in the long term.
So in the last few months, rumors about more tech companies planning to launch their own cars kept making the headlines, with some big names, such as Huawei and Xiaomi, already confirming investments in this regard.
OPPO, on the other hand, which is one of the largest Chinese phone makers right now, has remained tight-lipped on its car plans, though people familiar with the matter suggested the company wants to follow in Apple’s footsteps and release an EV that would be specifically a rival to the Apple Car.
And as it turns out, this is indeed the plan, as OPPO has recently applied for the trademark OCAR in China, possibly as the company is now laying the groundwork for the project.
Few specifics are available right now about OPPO’s long-term strategy for the car market, but given it plans to compete directly against Apple, there’s a good chance the company is working on an EV with autonomous driving capabilities. At the same time, because it wants its vehicle to be an alternative to the Apple Car, OPPO is possibly seeking an international launch as well.
In the meantime, Apple too is working around the clock on its EV, with recent reports suggesting the company is now discussing with Chinese firms a potential collaboration for the manufacturing of EV batteries.
Apple has reportedly requested its suppliers to build U.S. output capabilities, though it’s believed this could be a major concern for companies based in China given the tension between the two governments.
The Apple Car could see the daylight by 2024 or 2025 at the earliest, with the production very likely to be handled by a new joint venture formed by Magna and LG.
