Forget About Google Maps as Apple Releases Key Maps Feature for More Users

Google Maps is currently the go-to app not only for navigation but also for transit information, as the Mountain View-based search giant has put a lot of effort into providing users with accurate details for traveling between cities by train and bus.
At the same time, Google Maps’ transit feature now covers the majority of large countries across the world to provide departure times for trams and buses, so overall, it’s no surprise that most people stick with this app for public transportation.
But on the other hand, Google’s long-time rival Apple is putting a lot of effort into expanding Apple Maps, and the company is investing hard on several fronts.
Earlier this year, Apple announced a new navigation update for Apple Maps that included traffic light and stop sign information, along with refreshed map data in the United States and other key locations across the world.
And now Apple has started expanding the Transit feature of Apple Maps to more locations, with Italy apparently one of the first to get it.
Beginning this week, users in Italy can get information on public transportation in several large cities, including Milan, Naples, Florence, and Palermo, with details provided for buses, trams, and trains. Furthermore, you can also create transit routes between cities, as seen in the screenshots we attached in our photo gallery.
Apple hasn’t officially announced the new update, and the company’s list of supported locations currently indicates that the Transit tab is only available in Rome. But on the other hand, the feature is now live for everyone running Apple Maps on an Apple device, including here both iPhone and iPads.
There’s nothing you need to do to see the Transit feature in Apple Maps in Italy, as simply keeping your Apple device up to date should guarantee that you’re provided with the latest content no matter where you live.
