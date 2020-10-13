Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: Apple Going After Google Maps with New Major Update

Apple is working around the clock to make Apple Maps a better alternative to Google Maps, and part of this effort is a massive update that the company announced earlier this year and which continues its rollout in major markets across the world.
But at the same time, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also exploring a possible expansion of the refreshed Apple Maps experience in more countries, and the next stop is reportedly New Zealand.
On October 15, Apple will officially kick off a nation-wide project that will have its LiDAR-equipped cars invading New Zealand to capture every little corner that would then make its way to Apple Maps and Look Around. The latter brings street-level imagery to all Apple users out there and is an alternative to Google Maps Street View.
The New Zealand mapping data refresh is projected to come to an end in March next year, so theoretically, the update should go live for users in the Apple ecosystem at some point in 2021.
Apple Maps’ overhaul brings massive improvements for drivers, including stop indicators and traffic light warnings along the route. However, it’s no secret that the rollout of this Apple Maps refresh advances at a really slow pace, so it’ll probably still take years until the Cupertino-based tech giant turns its service into a solution that can replace Google Maps everywhere across the world.
In the meantime, Google is also working on a series of major updates for Google Maps, and the company has recently started testing traffic light information during navigation too.
It’s pretty clear that the battle is getting fiercer in this sector, but on the other hand, Google is without a doubt the one in pole-position, while Apple is just the underdog that needs to push the pedal to the metal to be able to compete against its long-time rival.
