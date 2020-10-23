5 Apple Brings Key Apple Maps Feature to More Users, Still No Google Maps Killer

4 Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: Apple Going After Google Maps with New Major Update

More on this:

The New Apple Maps 2020 Update Is About to Launch for More Users

Apple announced a completely overhauled Apple Maps experience earlier this year in the United States, and since then, the company has been working around the clock to make it available for users in other countries too. 8 photos



For the time being, however, the Cupertino-based tech giant has remained completely tight-lipped on everything related to this expansion of Apple Maps beyond the borders of the United States, though the company did say earlier this year that it was working to bring the update to more regions.



For drivers, the new Apple Maps comes with a lot of goodies, including traffic light and stop sign indicators that are displayed along their routes.



Earlier this month, Apple officially released the updated Apple Maps in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, and once again, the company praised the new capabilities, including the improved navigation that is available for iOS 14 users.



“With iOS 14, Maps makes it easier than ever to navigate and explore in greener ways. With new cycling directions, users can see elevation for a ride, check how busy a street is, and whether there are stairs along the route. Electric vehicle routing adds charging stops along a planned route based on current vehicle charge and charger types. Major cities around the world use congestion zones to help reduce traffic in dense areas, and now Maps lets users see these zones on the map and route around them when they are active,” Apple explains.



The new Apple Maps experience is available not only on the iPhone but also on CarPlay. The iOS 14 update included several other new features for CarPlay, such as support for wallpapers and new categories of apps, like tools specifically aimed at EVs. And it now looks like Canada is the next in the queue to get this highly anticipated refresh, as Apple has been spotted testing the Maps update with a limited set of users.For the time being, however, the Cupertino-based tech giant has remained completely tight-lipped on everything related to this expansion of Apple Maps beyond the borders of the United States, though the company did say earlier this year that it was working to bring the update to more regions.For drivers, the new Apple Maps comes with a lot of goodies, including traffic light and stop sign indicators that are displayed along their routes.Earlier this month, Apple officially released the updated Apple Maps in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, and once again, the company praised the new capabilities, including the improved navigation that is available for iOS 14 users.“With iOS 14, Maps makes it easier than ever to navigate and explore in greener ways. With new cycling directions, users can see elevation for a ride, check how busy a street is, and whether there are stairs along the route. Electric vehicle routing adds charging stops along a planned route based on current vehicle charge and charger types. Major cities around the world use congestion zones to help reduce traffic in dense areas, and now Maps lets users see these zones on the map and route around them when they are active,” Apple explains.The new Apple Maps experience is available not only on the iPhone but also on CarPlay. The iOS 14 update included several other new features for CarPlay, such as support for wallpapers and new categories of apps, like tools specifically aimed at EVs.