Apple Expands Apple Maps Low Emission Zones Feature to More Users

In the meantime, Google has already announced traffic light warnings for users running Google Maps for navigation, only that the search giant is moving at a much faster pace when to comes to expanding the availability to users across the world. For the time being, however, Google Maps still seems to be in pole-position in the fight in this particular software sector, so fingers crossed for Apple to accelerate its release pace for Apple Maps and thus provide customers worldwide with a worthy alternative. And it’s all because of the features they provide. Waze , for example, which is a Google-owned traffic navigation app, can help drivers get around crowded intersections by simply generating a route that avoids traffic jams, construction zones, and locations where accidents recently occurred. Apple Maps , on the other hand, doesn’t rely so heavily on traffic data, but instead comes with other gimmicks that help users get around a specific city.Low-emission zones, for example, are a feature that makes it possible for Apple Maps users to set up a route to a specific destination while avoiding regions where certain restrictions might be put in place by the local authorities. And according to users on reddit , this feature has recently expanded beyond the United States, with low-emission zones now displayed in the Netherlands as well.Needless to say, this is a welcome update, especially because Apple is working around the clock to make its product a better alternative for Google Maps. Earlier this year, the company announced a massive overhaul that included significant additions, such as traffic light and stop sign warnings for drivers in the United States.These capabilities are now being expanded to more countries, but on the other hand, it’s not a secret that the rollout is happening at a painfully slow pace.In the meantime, Google has already announced traffic light warnings for users running Google Maps for navigation, only that the search giant is moving at a much faster pace when to comes to expanding the availability to users across the world. For the time being, however, Google Maps still seems to be in pole-position in the fight in this particular software sector, so fingers crossed for Apple to accelerate its release pace for Apple Maps and thus provide customers worldwide with a worthy alternative.