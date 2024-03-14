Forest Green 1970 Chevelle Malibu SS 396 Sells for $75,000, Packs All-Time Great Engine

Even though it’s not a low-mileage example, this 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS 396 Sport Coupe still managed to fetch a pretty price at auction, exchanging hands for $75,000. It’s got a Forest Green exterior, to go with its dual white stripes and green vinyl roof. It looks quite fetching.
The second-generation Chevrolet Chevelle underwent several styling changes during its five-year production run (between 1967 and 1972). The first model year for the 2nd-gen car was 1968, resulting in an all-new design, compared to its predecessor. Chevy decided to go with a long hood/short deck profile, giving the Chevelle a dynamic stance.
A few minor revisions ensued the following year (like the revised front-end styling), but it wasn’t until 1970 that the Chevelle would be revised to feature a more contemporary coke bottle-like styling, while its interior was also redesigned.
There were plenty of great specifications to choose from – among them the SS 396, which was powered by a Turbo-Jet 396 (more like 402 ci) V8 engine, sitting pretty underneath a “power dome” hood. Other features pertaining to the SS 396 included the black-accented grille, giving it a more menacing look.
The car in question here happens to have this exact specification. It was reportedly purchased new from a Chevy dealership in California and subsequently relocated to Iowa some 20 years later, where it lived out the rest of its life.
Aside from the Forest Green colorway, which by the way looks amazing under direct sunlight, other visual highlights include the driver-side mirror, hideaway wipers, chrome bumpers, and a set of Super Sport 14-inch wheels with 225/70 Goodyear Eagle ST tires.
Meanwhile, inside is where you’ll find the green vinyl front and rear bench seats, air conditioning, a Delco AM radio, an A-pillar-mounted Sun tachometer and a factory-standard steering wheel.
The engine, despite retaining the ‘396’ moniker for the 1970 model year, is actually a 402 ci L34 Turbo-Jet V8, rated at 350 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque – with everything going to the rear wheels via a three-speed automatic gearbox (replaced under warranty in 1972, according to the seller).
I’ve got two perfect examples. The first is this 1970 Chevelle, fitted with a rebuilt 454 ci V8 with fuel injection, putting down 529 horsepower. The seller refused $89,500 for it, and the vehicle was pulled from the auction.
The second would be this 1970 Chevelle SS 396 rocking a 502 ci crate motor. It didn’t sell either, with its owner refusing $57,000, which to be fair did seem kind of low.
As previously stated, this car has already found a new owner, so you won’t be able to get your hands on it unless it resurfaces at auction sometime in the future. Was it worth $75,000? I’d say so, especially since these specifications tend to be extremely desirable and in high demand. We’ve seen plenty of other similar Chevelles go for more (and even fail to sell) – but it all depends on the powertrain, mileage and how well-maintained the vehicle is.
