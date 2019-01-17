autoevolution
Ford Shows Bold Plan for the Future, Bets Big on America and China

Ford is the only one of the former Big Three American carmakers to have survived largely unscathed the financial crisis of the late 2000s.
Whereas despite government bailouts GM’s brand pool dissipated into thin air and Chrysler’s has been diluted into a car group called FCA, the Blue Oval steadily increased to overtake on the American market even giants like Toyota.

Unfortunately for Ford, the Blue Oval is not so successful on other markets, including the world’s largest, China, a place where in general German cars are absolute leaders.

With that in mind, Ford announced this week its strategy for the next two years, with increased emphasis to be placed on the North American and Chinese markets.

On its home continent, Ford plans to launch a huge number of new or refreshed models by 2021. In all, 20 new cars, representing a rejuvenation of 75 percent of the company’s lineup of pickup trucks and SUVs, will hit the roads by that time.

In Europe, the Blue Oval will dial things down a bit, and it already announced it will slash thousands of jobs there as a means to achieving a 6 percent operating margin. The company will cut from production cues vehicles that bring no money, especially from the multivan segment, will restructure its possessions and will focus more on commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and imports.

As for China, Ford has signaled since last year it wants to improve its image there. For the next two years, the carmaker will rely on new leadership, launch a series of new models previewed in 2018 by the Territory.
The Chinese market will get 10 new Ford and Lincoln cars this year alone, with a staggering 30 more planned for 2020.

“We are bolstering our portfolio to capture a healthy share of higher growth and higher profit segments and partnering where appropriate to improve profitability and returns,” said in a statement Jim Farley, Ford president of global markets.

“I’m very confident in our plan and our ability to execute.”
