Ford Mustang F-250 Is the Super Duty Pony

"What is the purpose of placing the front end of a Ford F-250 on the body of the Mustang?" one might rightfully ask. For starters, we're dealing with a rendering that's aimed at putting a smile on an aficionado's face.
Pixel portraits like this one are extremely popular nowadays, so much so that you can find them in all corners of social media. And, if we zoom in on the aptly named digital label that brought this image to us, namely carfrontswaps, we'll notice this accepts proposals from users. Then again, if we look past the said appearance, there might just be more to this rendering.
You see, the current S550-generation 'Stang is approaching the end of its life cycle - as shown by a leaked Ford job listing, the next-gen model, which uses the S650 codename, is scheduled to enter production in 2022, coming to the market as a 2023 offering. And one of the questions that sit on everybody's lips revolves around the new styling.
While the silhouette of the iconic model obviously isn't expected to change all that much, the front and rear fascias are the object of one's curiosity.
It's still too early to talk about prototypes revealing design details, so we can only wonder: now that the Mustang is a global car, will the Blue Oval play the retro styling card or will the automotive producer go for a futuristic design? The latter option would bring the future, seventh-gen pony in line with the opinion-splitting Mustang Mach-E electric crossover.
As far as powertrains are concerned, a hybrid Mustang should arrive before an all-electric one. As for internal combustion details, here's to hoping the V8 soldiers on, as rumors talk about twin-turbo V6 EcoBoost power.
The turbo-six sounds like it could happen, not just because we've seen the GT supercar and the F-150 Raptor badass truck going down this pathway, but also thanks to the fact that many European coupes pack such a setup.
Of course, AWD, which might come in mechanical or electric form (think: an e-motor powering the front axle) is also possible, so we might get to see blistering launches at the drag strip.
