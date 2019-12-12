autoevolution
 

Ford Mustang Drag Races 550 HP Custom Land Rover Defender, Humiliation Follows

British magazine Carwow is on a mission to prove that the Ford Mustang isn't that fast by drag racing it against all sorts of unfair rivals. Weird. They should have been more excited to have a fresh pony with the steering wheel on the right and a big V8.
The amusing premise of the drag race is a coincidence surrounding the engines used by these two models. Both have 5-liter V8 units, though this probably has nothing to do with Ford buying Land Rover in 2000 and selling it to the Indians about a decade later.

Anyway, the two drag racing beasts look completely different, with the Mustang focusing exclusively on style and the Bowler being full of substance. The Ford coupe sports a naturally aspirated Coyote making 450 horsepower and 530 Nm of torque, which goes to the rear wheels via a 10-speed automatic. This combo should hit 60mph in about 4 seconds, though not in these greasy conditions.

Meanwhile, the SUV doesn't look like your average Land Rover Defender, and that's because this is made by Bowler, a specialist in rally-style conversions with crazy power. The Bulldog version stuffs a supercharged Range Rover SVR engine into the short off-roader body, grabbing an 8-speed automatic and other necessary upgrades.

You need so serious chassis mods to make what's essentially a tractor handle 550 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque. The Bulldog has that. So is it fast? Yes, very much so.

The Mustang has everything working against it. It has RWD to the truck's AWD, a lot less torque and isn't even that light. So in the drag race, the Bowler pulls away immediately and keeps extending its lead. It could probably even win this race on the grass, though it is worth pointing out that the Mustang is about three times cheaper.

