Fixar Unveils New Long-Range eVTOL Aircraft That Can Fly 186 Miles on a Single Charge

Drone developer Fixar unveiled a new UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) designed for extended commercial and industrial applications. The Fixar 025 is a long-range eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft that boasts an impressive flight time and some other appealing features as well.
The European manufacturer’s flagship model, the Fixar 007, was a well-received fixed-wing drone, suitable for a variety of applications, from mapping and inspections to aerial imaging, precision agriculture, surveillance, and more. It is a low-maintenance aircraft with an aerodynamic design and a capable, in-house developed Autopilot. But with the new Fixar 025, the company wants to take things even further, adding long-range capabilities to its already feature-rich drones.
With the Fixar 025 UAV, the focus was on making a drone that’s not just versatile but offers an increased flight range and payload capacity. The electric aircraft features a full-body lift design that helps with the drone’s resource consumption and its endurance for long-distance flights.
Fixar 025 is an electric, fixed-wing VTOL with four rotors, a wingspan of 9.2 ft (2.8 m), a payload capacity of up to 22 lb (10 kg), and is designed to be highly customizable. It can be equipped with a variety of sensors, even heavier, third-party ones, such as RGB, video cameras, LiDAR scanners, special dispensers, and more. Moreover, for that payload to be protected from takeoff to landing, the drone comes with a payload safety system.
As for the claimed range of the Fixar 025, the drone can fly up to 186 miles (300 km) on a single battery charge. Just like with the Fixar 007, operations are also fully autonomous and controlled via the company’s next-gen, in-house Autopilot and xGroundControl systems, which are touted as very reliable for BVLOS (beyond visual line of sight) missions.
Pricing for the Fixar 025 drone is not displayed on the website, but it is possible to get a quote if you contact the company. Pre-orders are also open, with production being scheduled to start at the end of this year.
