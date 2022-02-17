Fitting Tracks to a Lada Looks Easier Than It Is, the End Result Does Donuts

Since the “donor vehicle” was already without its engine, suspension, or running gear, its teardown was easy to carry out. Moreover, because the tracks were used with a motorcycle, it was easy for the team to fit them to the Lada . Well, at least they made it look like it was easy for them.Just like many other DIYers on YouTube, this channel does not always explain how much work went into the conversion, because that is not the point of the video. Instead, their goal is to entertain, which we can say has happened, at least for us.As you will observe, a Lada with tracks can become more capable in off-road conditions, and it can even pull off donuts in the snow. The latter look fun, but we would not venture as far as sitting in the trunk. Just like in a tank, the control is performed by levers instead of a steering wheel, which reduces the turning circle of the resulting vehicle.The moral of the story, if you must seek one, is that if you can dream it, it can be built. It might not be the nicest-looking vehicle in the parking lot, but it can be done. One should also point out the fact that there is no way in hell this vehicle is road legal, but that is an entirely different issue.

If fitting tracks to a vehicle is your greatest desire, you should know that there are conversion kits available, and they do not involve chopping the floor of your car or making irreversible modifications to its body.