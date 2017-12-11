First Mercedes-Benz X-Class Widebody Kit Comes From Prior Design

Introducing the Prior Design PD400 and PD500, which differ slightly as far as the front fascia and rear bumper are concerned. The PD400 is more off-road focused, sporting matte black and black plastic details, round-shaped fog lights, BFGoodrich all-terrain tires
, and PD3Forged wheels. The PD500, by comparison, is urban, a little bit more street smart.
Sporting a more aggressively-styled front bumper that integrates slim LED daytime running lights, the PD500 is equipped with low-profile tires and two shiny exhaust tips integrated into the bumper. The bulging fenders are shared by both kits, giving the all-new X-Class a broad-shouldered stance.
The Kamp-Lintfort-based tuning house didn’t change anything about the Mercedes-Benz
pickup as far as the oily bits are concerned. But looking at the bigger picture, why would anyone wish to interfere with the Nissan Navara-based platform that proved time and again that it’s up to the job?
Already on sale in Germany and a handful of other European markets, the X-Class is offered with a choice of three engines and four outputs. The lineup starts with the gasoline-fed X200, which combines an inline-four turbo with a six-speed manual. The X220d and X250d employ a 2.3-liter dCi with 163 and 190 metric horsepower, respectively, with the latter optionally available with a seven-speed automatic tranny.
The crème de la crème is the X350d, which accommodates a 3.0-liter turbo diesel V6 in the engine bay, producing 258 PS and 550 Nm of torque from 1,600 rpm. The X-Class
starts at €37.294,60 in its domestic market, with pricing going up to 50,000 euros for a well-equipped X250d. The X350d, on the other hand, has yet to enter production.