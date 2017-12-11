autoevolution
 

First Mercedes-Benz X-Class Widebody Kit Comes From Prior Design

11 Dec 2017, 11:47 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
As far as the mid-size segment is concerned, there’s no plusher pickup than the X-Class. The three-pointed star’s truck may be fresh out of the oven, but the aftermarket has already created the first widebody kit for it.
35 photos
Mercedes-Benz X-Class widebody kit from Prior DesignMercedes-Benz X-Class widebody kit from Prior DesignMercedes-Benz X-Class widebody kit from Prior DesignMercedes-Benz X-Class widebody kit from Prior DesignMercedes-Benz X-Class widebody kit from Prior Design2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck
Introducing the Prior Design PD400 and PD500, which differ slightly as far as the front fascia and rear bumper are concerned. The PD400 is more off-road focused, sporting matte black and black plastic details, round-shaped fog lights, BFGoodrich all-terrain tires, and PD3Forged wheels. The PD500, by comparison, is urban, a little bit more street smart.

Sporting a more aggressively-styled front bumper that integrates slim LED daytime running lights, the PD500 is equipped with low-profile tires and two shiny exhaust tips integrated into the bumper. The bulging fenders are shared by both kits, giving the all-new X-Class a broad-shouldered stance.

The Kamp-Lintfort-based tuning house didn’t change anything about the Mercedes-Benz pickup as far as the oily bits are concerned. But looking at the bigger picture, why would anyone wish to interfere with the Nissan Navara-based platform that proved time and again that it’s up to the job?

Already on sale in Germany and a handful of other European markets, the X-Class is offered with a choice of three engines and four outputs. The lineup starts with the gasoline-fed X200, which combines an inline-four turbo with a six-speed manual. The X220d and X250d employ a 2.3-liter dCi with 163 and 190 metric horsepower, respectively, with the latter optionally available with a seven-speed automatic tranny.

The crème de la crème is the X350d, which accommodates a 3.0-liter turbo diesel V6 in the engine bay, producing 258 PS and 550 Nm of torque from 1,600 rpm. The X-Class starts at €37.294,60 in its domestic market, with pricing going up to 50,000 euros for a well-equipped X250d. The X350d, on the other hand, has yet to enter production.
Mercedes-Benz X-Class widebody kit Mercedes-Benz pickup truck Prior Design tuning
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Replace Your Car Battery 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257)MERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257) MediumMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleMERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleAll MERCEDES BENZ models  