2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Proves MB Can't Stop Making Beautiful Interiors

Mercedes-Benz has just shown the dashboard of the new Sprinter van, and if we were ever to talk about an S-Class equivalent in this segment of commercial vehicles, then it looks like the Sprinter will be it.

The central display is located on a floating segment, putting it as high up as possible without obstructing the driver's view, and it's flanked by two turbine air vents which, in this configuration, look like a pair of speakers. A few other buttons are located just below, with the HVAC controls further down - and that's all.



Well, the two horizontal spokes of the steering wheel are a bit too busy with numerous buttons crammed in the tiny space available, but if that means more van drivers keeping their hands on the wheel and their attention on the road, then it's fine by us.



The new Sprinter is the embodiment of the company's "adVANce future initiative, which seeks to promote commercial vans to the next level thanks to new connectivity options as well as innovative solutions for their powertrains and load compartments. It is the manufacturer's "transformation from a vehicle manufacturer into a provider of fully integrated transport and mobility solutions."



Scheduled for a February 2018 release, the



One year after its launch, the Sprinter will also receive a battery-powered version called the eSprinter. Mercedes-Benz did not reveal any details about its powertrain or its maximum range, but we should know more as 2019 draws closer.



Another aspect of the new van is that'll be highly customizable. This translates into both its size and its use. The Sprinter can have variable wheelbase, height, body types, while its applications can vary from a construction site flatbed to a VIP shuttle.



"The Sprinter is the flagship of our commercial fleet and embodies our approach towards an integrated system solution. Comprehensive industry-specific know-how, a vehicle that is adaptable to different transport requirements and innovative networking services add up to an all-embracing fully integral product offering. The Sprinter is the first example of this new class of vehicle from Mercedes-Benz Vans and represents our understanding of the concept of smart hardware in every respect", says Volker Mornhinweg, head of Mercedes-Benz Vans.



