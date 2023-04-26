First Cargo eVTOL Developed in Latin America Reaches Milestone

Not as spectacular as the eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) meant to operate as air taxis, electric cargo aircraft still have tremendous potential. These clean-energy alternatives to conventional helicopters could drastically change various logistics applications. Moya is ready to play this pioneering part in the southern hemisphere.
Back in the 1970s, a company named Tropical Taxi Aereo provided helicopter leisure flights in support of local tourism in the Iguacu Falls area between Argentina and Brazil. Today, the Brazilian company is known as Helisul Aviation, and it operates a large fleet of over 50 aircraft for varied services, from tourism and leisure charter to air medical transportation.
After half a century of operations, this Brazilian company that boasts one of the largest helicopter fleets in Latin America has also added a division for remotely piloted aircraft named Helisul Drones. Drones have become hugely popular all over the world for cargo transport and different types of monitoring and inspection tasks.
Drones that can offer even better capabilities and operate with no emissions are the future, and they come in the shape of cargo eVTOLs. The one developed by Moya Aero happens to be a trailblazer because it's the first of its kind in Latin America.
The Brazilian helicopter operator chose this new aircraft to boost its drone division. It has recently agreed to purchase 50 units of the Moya eVTOL, expected to operate as high-capacity RPAS (remotely piloted aircraft) for various logistics applications. Helisul's representatives say that Moya's main advantages are increased agility and productivity, thanks to the more extended range and bigger load capacity.
Moya Aero, based in Sao Jose dos Campos, has only been around for three years, but it didn't appear out of thin air. It's an extension of ACS Aviation, a reputable industry player with several aviation-firsts under its belt. Most significantly, it developed the SORA-e, claiming to be the first crewed electric aircraft in the Southern Hemisphere, back in 2015.
The Moya eVTOL was designed for cargo operations, in particular agricultural ones. It promises a range of 110 km (68 miles) and a maximum payload of 200 kg (441 lbs). This is the equivalent of 160 liters (42 gallons) for agricultural operations, making it a high-capacity alternative to existing drones.
The aircraft itself is a little over five meters long (16.7 feet) with a seven-meter wingspan (23 feet). It was mainly designed for efficient crop dusting but is also versatile enough for general cargo.
Now that it has secured such a big contract, Moya can focus entirely on its upcoming milestone – the first flight of its cargo eVTOL. A prototype of the future aircraft will take to the sky by the end of this year. Still, the pioneering electric aircraft in Latin America isn't expected to enter service earlier than 2025.
